Liberty Global creates $4m employee assistance fund

Liberty Global has announced the formation of a new Liberty Global Response Fund intended to help employees and their families who have been significantly affected by the Covid-19 crisis.
The programme will be funded initially by Liberty’s executive leadership team and board of directors who will donate $2 million out of their remaining 2020 salaries and director fees. This amount includes $1 million from CEO Mike Fries.
Liberty Global has also agreed to match all donations to the fund, which will bring the total amount available to employees to $4 million. All 27,000 Liberty Global employees will be eligible to confidentially apply for assistance via an online portal.
Mike Fries, CEO of Liberty Global, commented: “At Liberty Global, we are a family first. On a day-to-day basis we are doing everything we can to protect the safety and well-being of our employees, but sometimes that is not enough. Those with elderly parents, partners out of work, or other challenges need additional help to get through this crisis. We want them to know that we are here for them in their time of need. I am hopeful that the Liberty Global Response Fund continues to grow in size and will serve as a model for future support inside our company.”
Alongside the launch of the fund, Liberty Global’s operating companies continue to deliver critical broadband, voice and television services across Europe, and are investing in their own communities with both infrastructure expansion and a multitude of support programmes, including:
The executive leadership team initially contributing to the fund consists of 15 senior executives working at its central offices and operating companies in the US, UK, Ireland, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium and Eastern Europe.
