NENT Group extends Champions League rights

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group), the Nordic streaming company, has extended its exclusive Danish rights to the UEFA Champions League until the end of the 2023/2024 season. NENT Group has also acquired the exclusive rights to the UEFA Europa League and the new UEFA Europa Conference League in Sweden, Norway and Finland from the beginning of the 2021/2022 season until the end of the 2023/2024 season.

NENT Group currently holds the exclusive rights to the UEFA Champions League in Denmark, Norway and Sweden until the end of the 2020/2021 season, and is the only media company in the world to have shown every season of the UEFA Champions League since the competition was established in 1992.

All matches will be shown on NENT Group’s pan-Nordic Viaplay streaming service, with extensive studio programming and local language commentary in every country. A wide range of games will also be available as part of NENT Group’s pan-Nordic Viasat pay-TV offering, and selected games will be shown on the Group’s Swedish, Danish and Norwegian TV channels.

Anders Jensen, NENT Group President and CEO: “We have a strong and well-balanced portfolio of sports rights that is unrivalled anywhere, and this outcome ensures that our Viaplay and Viasat customers will be able to enjoy more football than ever before. We are delighted to have extended our UEFA Champions League coverage in Denmark for another three years, and to have added the rights to the UEFA Europa League and new UEFA Europa Conference League in Sweden, Norway and Finland, which many local Nordic teams will compete in. As promised, we have maintained our discipline and not bid up for rights where we cannot generate a return on our investment.”