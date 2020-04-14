Apple TV+ offers free content

Apple TV+ is making seven of its original television series available for free to homes around the globe as families remain indoors during the coronavirus lockdown.

The following titles are now available to 100 countries and regions without the need ffor an Apple TV+ subscription: US immigrant anthology series Little America, M. Night Shymalan’s thriller series Servant; alternative-history space drama For All Mankind, historical comedy-drama Dickinson, Wildlife documentary The Elephant Queen, live-action preschool series Helpsters, the Ghostwriter reboot about a group of mystery-solving kids, and the new Peanuts animated, spin-off series Snoopy in Space [pictured].



The content can be watched through the Apple TV+ app, which is available on devices including iPhones, iPads, compatible smart TV sets from Samsung, LG, Sony and Vizio, and select Roku and Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, among others.