Eleven Sports extends free offer in Italy, Portugal

Eleven Sports is continuing to offer housebound sports fans free access to its programming in Italy and Portugal.

All subscriptions have been frozen in Italy until May 3rd, with Portugal making its full archive of content available free to fans until May 31st.

In addition to a packed archive of premium sports content, viewerss can enjoy new programming in both Portugal and Italy.

Portugal are re-airing Champions League matchdays with fresh analysis from Eleven presenter Pedro Pinto, and are live broadcasting regular interview shows with well-known stars from Portuguese sport.

In Italy, Eleven has launched a new Eleven at Home show with daily interviews from fans favourites from Serie C and D and new football and cycling programmes.

Eleven Sports Group is working with the World Health Organisation to promote vital health messages across its network during this unprecedented time. Eleven Sports Portugal have also launched a funding appeal on behalf of UNICEF to support its relief efforts in Portugal.