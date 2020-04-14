Quibi claims 1.7m downloads

Mobile-first short-form SVoD service Quibi registered 1.7 million downloads in the week following its April 6th launch, according to CEO Meg Whitman.

Speaking to CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, Whitman said the first week downloads surpassed expectations, while sign-ups are still within a 90-day free trial period, and that 80 per cent of people who have started a show watch it through the first episode.

Whitman revealed that the company is bringing forward its plans to enable the app to cast to TVs, given the fact that many potential customers for Quibi are working from home under lock-down orders in the US.

