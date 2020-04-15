Glashow named BBC Studios Americas President

Based in New York, Glashow will begin her new role on June 1st and report directly to Paul Dempsey, President, Global Distribution, BBC Studios. She replaces former President, Ann Sarnoff.

“Rebecca’s experience, energy, and entrepreneurial instincts make her perfectly placed to lead a new era of BBC Studios in the Americas as we look to take great British content to even wider audiences across the region,” said Dempsey.

“Like many, I have long admired the BBC for their unparalleled dedication in bringing some of the most incredible story-telling to audiences around the world,” remarked Glashow. “So, I absolutely jumped at the opportunity to lead BBC Studios’ diversified businesses for the Americas – and can’t wait to get started.”

Most recently, Glashow was the Co-Head of Awesomeness, a division of Viacom and leading entertainment brand focused on Gen Z, where she led all business operations and revenue including sales, marketing, research, distribution, and production. Prior to her role as Co-Head, Glashow was the Chief Strategy and Distribution Officer, where she oversaw global distribution, studio operations, and business development. Before joining Awesomeness, Glashow held various leadership roles at Discovery Communications. In her last role, she served as Senior Vice President, Digital Distribution & Partnerships, overseeing the strategy and operations for Discovery’s digital video business, including launching Discovery’s suite of mobile apps, OTT services, interactive experiences, and streaming content offerings.

Global Distribution is BBC Studios’ international distribution business, commercializing intellectual property from the company’s production division and leading British independent producers to generate value for rights holders and take British content to global audiences. Activities include content sales and co-production partnerships, channels and streaming platforms, consumer products and licensing education, and cinema and live events.

Glashow will also work closely with Matt Forde, Managing Director, International Production and Formats, whose Los Angeles-based production unit produces Dancing with the Stars, the Life Below Zero franchise among others.