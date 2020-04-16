Forecast: E. Europe OTT revenues $3.5bn in 2025

OTT revenues for 22 Eastern European countries will reach $3.58 billion (€3.29bn) in 2025; nearly triple the $1.41 billion recorded in 2019. Russia will account for 40 per cent of the region’s OTT revenues by 2025, with Poland generating a further 27 per cent – so two-thirds of the total will go to these two countries.

SVoD revenues will reach $2.05 billion by 2025 (57 per cent of total OTT revenues) – up from $766 million in 2019 (54 per cent). Russia’s SVoD revenues will reach $610 million by 2025 – or 30 per cent of the regional total. Poland will provide another $687 million (34 per cent). Their joint share will fall from 74 per cent in 2019; revealing stronger growth in other countries.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research, said: “Poland will remain the SVoD revenue leader despite have a lot lower population than Russia. Russian operators charge less than their Polish equivalents. Russia has more SVoD subscriptions than Poland.”