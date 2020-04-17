BBC, Hulu Japan join One World broadcasters

Ellie Goulding, George the Poet, Jess Glynne, The Kingdom Choir, Little Mix, Michael Bublé, Rag‘n’Bone Man, Skip Marley, Tom Jones and more will also give exclusive performances for the BBC One programme, which will also feature interviews with, and surprises for, front line workers.

One World: Together at Home is a special event from Global Citizen, being held in support of the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic, led by the World Health Organisation and is curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga. It will celebrate and support the heroic efforts of healthcare workers in around the world in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will support the Covid-19 Response Fund, set up by the UN Foundation.

BBC One will air coverage from the live US event (which takes place on Saturday 18 April) on April 19th from 7.15-9.15pm.

Lorna Clarke, Controller, BBC Pop, said: “I’m delighted that three of the UK’s best loved presenters, Clara, Claudia and Dermot, will be fronting BBC One’s coverage of One World: Together at Home – bringing viewers some exclusive performances from some of the world’s most popular artists. Our two-hour programme promises to be a very special way to support and thank frontline healthcare workers at this challenging time.”

BBC One’s coverage of One World: Together At Home is ordered by Charlotte Moore, Head of BBC Content and is commissioned for BBC One by Jan Younghusband, Head of Commissioning, BBC Music TV and Alison Kirkham, Controller of Factual Commissioning, BBC. It is produced for the BBC by Twofour, the executive producers are David Brindley, Nic Patten and Sally Wood.

Meanwhile, Hulu Japan will stream the event for free on April 19th at 9:00 (JST).