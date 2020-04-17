Ghana abandons DSO

The coronavirus is forcing Ghana’s Ministry of Communications to abandon its plans for the digital switchover of TV signals for the time being.

The project was due to be completed by June this year, but the Ministry says that due to the problems over the supply of components, especially in the greater Accra region and cities of Kasoa and Kumasi, the project is on hold.

The majority of the nation’s 42 retransmission sites have reportedly been completed and connected.

The minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, did not give an fresh date, but there are also reports that the production locally of digital set-top boxes had been impacted by the country’s lockdown.