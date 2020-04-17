Virgin Media adds 17 more free channels

Virgin Media is giving its TV customers access to a number of popular documentary and entertainment channels at no extra cost until May 16th.

Channels such as Alibi, Animal Planet, Eden, History and National Geographic will be available to all TV customers effective immediately.

Virgin Media is also giving its customers free access to its ‘Get Fit Today’ app until April 30th which has a range of workouts from Andreia Brazier, a four times Fitness Model World Champion. Also available are hours of mindfulness and wellbeing content from Linda Hall Medication and The Honest Guys which provides a variety of meditation, deep relaxation and stress management exercises.

Over the past few weeks, Virgin Media has given its TV customers access to more than 50 extra channels showing a range of popular kids, entertainment and Sky channel programmes at no extra cost.

For extra flexibility, there’s also a thousand episodes available On Demand. Eligible customers don’t have to do anything and there will be no change to their contract.

The full line up of extra documentary and entertainment channels now available: