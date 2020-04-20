All 4 draws record views

All 4, the VoD service owned by Channel 4, has achieved its highest number of quarterly views ever across Q1 of this year, driven by titles including Friday Night Dinner, Gogglebox, The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer, Hollyoaks, Celebs Go Dating and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

This record breaking period includes All 4’s biggest ever month, week and day of viewing in March. Views during the nation’s first two weeks of lockdown increased by a significant 37 per cent compared with the same period last year, and by 30 per cent among Channel 4’s key demographic of 16-34 year olds with almost 80 per cent of all 16-34s registered with All 4 in the UK.

All genres demonstrated growth, with the biggest increases in Factual Entertainment (+46 per cent), Documentaries (+43 per cent) and Drama (+40 per cent).

Series contributing to All 4’s success this year include the latest series of Gogglebox – the biggest ever on All 4 with average viewing per episode up 53 per cent compared to the previous series; January drama Deadwater Fell became All 4’s biggest ever drama and third-biggest launch series of any title ever; and the new series’ launch of Friday Night Dinner is All 4’s biggest ever comedy episode and its third biggest ever title – behind only Leaving Neverland and The Great British Bake Off.

Q1’s significant growth includes record viewing to All 4’s Exclusive content which experienced 17 per cent year-on-year growth thanks to recent US acquisitions Seinfeld, ER and 90210.

Dave Cameron, Chief Product Officer said: “It is more important than ever that we continue to serve our All 4 audiences with all their favourite shows, from box-set binging to catch-up – across all devices and on-demand. These Q1 figures are really encouraging, and the uplift in our valued young audiences turning to us during lockdown is something we are particularly proud of.”