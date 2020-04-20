Analyst: W Europe pay-TV subs to fall below 100m

Western Europe’s pay TV subscriber total will slip below 100 million by 2025, according tto analst firm Digital TV Research. However, this is no US steep decline as subscriber numbers will drop by only 2.67 million between 2019 and 2025.

The number of Western European pay-TV subscribers will fall by 2.6 per cent between 2019 and 2025, with revenues down by 12.5 per cent. Homes will pay less for TV as they move to bundles.

Western Europe will have 99.86 million pay-TV subscribers by 2025. All but four of the 18 countries covered by Digital TV Research will lose pay-TV subscribers between 2019 and 2025. Germany will decline by the most (down by 871,000), followed by the UK (785,000).

“IPTV is gaining subscribers at the expense of the other pay-TV platforms,” advised Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “It overtook satellite TV in 2015 and will do the same to cable by 2023.”