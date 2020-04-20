Artemis Fowl joins Disney+ on June 12

As previously reported, Disney’s adaptation of Artemis Fowl, the first in a series of fantasy novels by Eoin Colfer, is set to forego a cinema release and debut straight on the Disney+ streaming platform.

Disney has now confirmed that the movie will stream exclusively on the SVoD platform from June 12th.

From director Kenneth Branagh, Disney describes the movie as “a fantastical epic adventure, resplendent with beautiful landscapes and spectacular visual effects that will transport viewers to magical new worlds”. The movie stars newcomer Ferdia Shaw in the title role alongside the likes of Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Colin Farrell and Judi Dench.



Branagh commented: “Artemis Fowl is a true original. In challenging times, a twelve year old criminal mastermind is one heck of a travelling companion. Smart, funny, and cool as mustard, he’ll take you to new worlds, meet unforgettable characters, and mix magic with mayhem. His own family is everything to him, and (although he’d never admit it), he’d be as proud as I am that families around the world will now be able to enjoy his first amazing screen adventures together, on Disney +.”