ITV launches ITV Hub Shout Outs

ITV Commercial is initiating a new ad proposition, ITV Hub Shout Outs, allowing brands to share information with consumers quickly and cost effectively during this unique time.

With fully branded commercials not always the most appropriate option, the aim of ITV Hub Shout Outs will be to help advertisers utilise the platform to share important information as well as messages of support and gratitude to the public and key workers.

ITV Hub Shout Outs will consist of short video clip ads running between three and five seconds. The Shout Outs are an opportunity for advertisers aiming to inform and support the public, as opposed to raising awareness of products or promotions.

Allowing brands to build impactful executions quickly, ITV will be offering their in-house creative production resource In order to maximise reach quickly, ITV will be offering a subsidised rate applicable to nationally and regionally targeted campaigns.

Last week, the ITV Hub announced that year on year consumption hours have increased by 82 per cent, while monthly reach on the platform has risen by 40 per cent. ITV Hub plus, ITV’s ad free service, has also grown 80 per cent since the same period last year.

Patrick Kelly, Head of Digital, ITV, commented: “The ITV Hub Shouts are a perfect solution for advertisers of any size and scale to spread information quickly and impactfully outside of linear TV campaigns.”