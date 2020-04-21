Record requests for iPlayer; more box sets

April 21, 2020
The BBC has unveiled record numbers of viewers have been watching content on its iPlayer platform during this unprecedented period.

March 23rd was iPlayer’s most popular day ever, with a record 20.4 million requests to stream programmes on the service, as the Prime Minister addressed the nation. This is the first time iPlayer has seen over 20 million programmes requested in a day. And April 13th, the return of Killing Eve and conclusion of drama The Nest, saw iPlayer’s second biggest day ever, with 20.2 million programme requests.

Meanwhile, the BBC has annunced it is bringing a number of new box sets back to iPlayer to help keep people entertained as people in the UK remain under lockdown, including the recent hit supernatural drama Dracula and the Tom Hardy-starring Taboo.


Also coming to iPlayer as part of Culture in Quarantine are a selection of productions from the Royal Shakespeare Company. These include some of the bard’s best-known plays, including Hamlet, Macbeth, Much Ado About Nothing, Romeo and Juliet, Othello and The Merchant of Venice, and feature stars like Christopher Ecclestone and Paapa Essiedu.

BBC iPlayer also recently added both series of The A Word, David Walliams children’s shows Billionaire Boy, The Midnight Gang, and Grandpa’s Escape, plus a number of programmes in the Performance Live series, as part of Culture in Quarantine. These new shows joined a number of high-profile box sets recently added, including Devs, Spooks, French and Saunders, The Missing, Baptiste, Wallander, The Honourable Woman and Waking the Dead.

The box sets returning to iPlayer are:

  • Dracula – 21 April
  • Taboo – 21 April
  • Tourist Trap – 21 April
  • Rhod Gilbert’s Work Experience – 21 April
  • Royal Shakespeare Company plays – 23 April
  • My Family – 24 April
  • Doctor Foster – 12 June
  • The Kumars at No. 42 – 13 June
  • Strike – 18 June

Dan McGolpin, controller of programming and iPlayer, says: “In these difficult times, people are using BBC iPlayer more than ever; to watch the latest news coverage, to learn something new and to sit back and be entertained. It’s already the place to see brand new Killing Eve and we’re now adding even more choice, you’ll be able immerse yourself in hit drama series such as Dracula and Taboo or have a good laugh watching comedies like The Kumars at No.42 and My Family.”


