Record requests for iPlayer; more box sets

The box sets returning to iPlayer are:

Dracula – 21 April

Taboo – 21 April

Tourist Trap – 21 April

Rhod Gilbert’s Work Experience – 21 April

Royal Shakespeare Company plays – 23 April

My Family – 24 April

Doctor Foster – 12 June

The Kumars at No. 42 – 13 June

Strike – 18 June

Dan McGolpin, controller of programming and iPlayer, says: “In these difficult times, people are using BBC iPlayer more than ever; to watch the latest news coverage, to learn something new and to sit back and be entertained. It’s already the place to see brand new Killing Eve and we’re now adding even more choice, you’ll be able immerse yourself in hit drama series such as Dracula and Taboo or have a good laugh watching comedies like The Kumars at No.42 and My Family.”