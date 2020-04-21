Spain: Pirate TV network dismantled

Seven people have been arrested in different Spanish cities (Valencia, Zamora, Salamanca, Córdoba and Málaga) following a police operation against pay-TV piracy. The illegal network was distributing pay-TV signals and content to at least 15,000 users throughout the country via closed groups on social networking sites.

The police seized seven gold bullions, around €11,000 in cash, and large quantities of hardware and mobile telephones. In addition, the police disconnected 5,673 users, closed down the website, and blocked several internet payment accounts and other online banking platforms used by the criminal gang.

It is estimated that the total fraud committed by the gang amounted to almost €12 million. This has been one of the largest police operations against pay TV piracy in Spain.