Vudu to be acquired by Fandango

Movie ticketing company Fandango is to buy US retail giant Walmart’s SVoD service, Vudu, for an undisclosed sum. Vudu will continue to power Walmart’s digital movie and TV store on Walmart.com.

In a Blog Post, Vudu said:

Hi Vudu customers,

We have some exciting news to share with you!

Vudu has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Fandango, the ultimate digital network for all things movies & TV.

While there will be many more exciting things to share in the months ahead, nothing about the Vudu experience is changing – your movie & TV library is safe, and you will continue to have access to all your Vudu apps across your favorite devices.

Vudu will continue to deliver an amazing experience, and we promise that the future will bring more new features, offerings, and other benefits as we join the Fandango family. In the meantime, you can find more details here.

Sincerely,

Vudu team