Brazil: StarzPlay on Roku

Starz, a Lionsgate company, has announced that StarzPlay, its international premium streaming service, is now available on Roku TV models with R$14.90 monthly subscription in Brazil. Consumers will be able to access a 7-day free trial of this new service when subscribing through their Roku device.

StarzPlay provides Roku users with access to an exclusive line-up of premium programing including Starz Original Series Vida starring Melissa Barrera, The Spanish Princess and upcoming series Power Book II: Ghost starring Mary J. Blige; and much more.

“We’re thrilled to advance our partnership with Roku and expand into Brazil after successful launches in the UK and Mexico,” said Superna Kalle, Executive Vice President, International Digital Networks for Starz. “We know television viewers around the world continue to look for new ways to access premium content and this helps bring thousands of hours of exclusive StarzPlay content to Roku users in Brazil.”

“We’re excited to welcome StarzPlay to the Roku platform in Brazil,” said Yulia Poltorak, Director Content Distribution at Roku. “Now more than ever, consumers are looking for new entertainment options and StarzPlay offers a compelling library of content that Roku users in Brazil will now be able to enjoy, including popular series and original productions.”