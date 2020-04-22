Italian Film Commissions & Netflix establish relief fund

Netflix and Italian Film Commissions have announced the establishment of a new Covid-19 Film and TV Emergency Relief Fund to provide emergency short term relief to the active workers in the TV and cinema industry – fitters, electricians and make up artists – who have been directly affected by the closure of productions across Italy due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Netflix will donate €1 million to launch the fund that will be handled by Italian Film Commissions. More details about the fund and the precise eligibility criteria are being defined and they will be made public in the coming weeks on the website of the Italian Film Commissions,

“In such a moment where everybody is requested to make special efforts, the Italian film commissions, being dynamic and ‘on the ground’, together with Netflix, will provide relief to the hardest hit workers by the stop of the productions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is a remarkable opportunity for us to partner with Netflix and to be able to service the audiovisual community; devoting this fund to the active workers is a meaningful action, and we hope other players in our industry will join us on this,” said Cristina Priarone, President of IFC – Italian Film Commissions.

“We’re grateful to be working with Italian Film Commissions to support the hardest hit workers in TV and film productions affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. Italian crews have always been vital to Netflix’s success and now we want to do our part and help those who most need support in these unprecedented times,” added Felipe Tewes, Director Original Series at Netflix.

The creation of the COVID-19 Film and TV Emergency Relief Fund is part of a broader announcement Netflix made March 20th to set up a $100 million fund for creatives whose jobs have been affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.