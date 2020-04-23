Disney+ app on NOW TV

The Disney+ app is now available on NOW TV devices.

The SVoD service gives NOW TV customers the option to watch a range of new shows including Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and The World According to Jeff Goldblum.



Marini Storti, MD at NOW TV, commented: “With the arrival of the Disney+ app, customers can now enjoy Disney’s new streaming service alongside NOW TV’s slate of Sky originals, award winning box sets, blockbuster movies and favourite kids shows. This new addition broadens the range of content available on our NOW TV devices and helps to further simplify the struggle of navigating multiple TV inputs to find what you want to watch.”

NOW TV device owners can download the app from the App Store and sign into their Disney+ account to start watching.