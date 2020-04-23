Synamedia joins the Alliance for Open Media

Video software provider Synamedia has joined the Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) – the industry grouping formed to define and develop media technologies to address marketplace demand for an open standard for video compression and delivery over the web.

As a Promoter level member of the Alliance, Synamedia will collaborate with AOMedia members, which include fellow leading Internet and media technology companies, to advance open standards for media compression and delivery over the web. Synamedia’s video network portfolio features video distribution, processing, and delivery services, and solutions to power premium quality broadcast and broadband video, create compelling live multi-screen experiences, enable software-defined video processing and unify operations.

AOMedia members include industry leaders such as Amazon, ARM, Cisco, Facebook, Google, Intel, Microsoft, Mozilla, Netflix, NVIDIA, Samsung Electronics, and Tencent.

The availability of AOMedia Video Codec 1.0 (AV1), AOMedia’s open-source, royalty-free video coding format, is a significant milestone in the journey to deliver a next-generation video format. AV1 is interoperable, open, optimised for Internet delivery and scalable to any modern device at any bandwidth. AV1 enables more screens to display the vivid images, deeper colours, brighter highlights, darker shadows, and other enhanced UHD imaging features that consumers and businesses have come to expect – all while using less data.

“We’re thrilled to join AOMedia,” declared Julien Signes, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Video Network at Synamedia. “As customers make more intelligent use of virtualisation and cloud, we see the adoption of AV1 as a way to further our own goals of enhancing online video streaming experiences for OTT at scale. We look forward to working alongside AOMedia members to open up new possibilities to use AV1 for royalty-free, cross-platform online video across a wide range of applications.”

“We’re excited to have Synamedia as our newest member, reflecting our joint commitment to increase the openness and interoperability of Internet video,” added Matt Frost, AOMedia Vice President of Communications and Membership, and Director at Google. “Synamedia brings to AOMedia a long history of live encoding and OTT delivery for major content distributors. We look forward to collaborating to improve the quality and availability of streaming video with AV1.”