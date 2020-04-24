All of Scrubs on All 4

Scrubs, The celebrated US medical-comedy, is arriving on All 4 from May 1st in a distribution deal with The Walt Disney Company.

Scrubs follows the life of intern John Dorian (Zach Braff) as he starts his medical career at Sacred Heart Hospital, which is bursting with eccentric staff and patients. His experiences and encounters with the people around him teach him about the profession, friendship and life.

Comprising 182 episodes spread across nine seasons, Scrubs has become a cult-classic for many and in 2021 will celebrate its 20th anniversary. On May 1st, all nine seasons will drop on All 4 to stream

Nick Lee, Head of Series Acquisitions said: “It’s very exciting that we get to revive a past gem of Channel 4’s programming as Scrubs comes in its entirety to All 4. It will be the first time all nine seasons have been available on All 4, so we can’t wait to relive some of the show’s best moments and have the theme tune ‘I’m No Superman’ going through our heads for the next few months.”