Eleven Sports to air ABB Formula E Race at Home

Eleven Sports will broadcast the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge in support of UNICEF LIVE to motorsports fans in Belgium, Luxembourg, Portugal, Italy and Myanmar from April 25th.

As part of Formula E’s fundraising partnership with UNICEF, the all-electric street racing series will enter the online world with an eight-week esports competition featuring all the teams and drivers from the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, as well as a selection of top gamers.

The ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge will feature two separate grids running in parallel, one comprised of drivers from the ABB FIA Formula E Championship and the other one filled by some of the fastest gamers and influencers. The winning gamer will make the transition from the gaming world to secure real-life track time on a Formula E circuit during a race weekend. Races will be staged each Saturday, culminating in a Grand Final scheduled for June 13th. Eleven fans will be able to watch two live races each weekend, as the ABB FIA Formula E Championship drivers and gamers line-up separately during a single 90-minute broadcast.

Danny Menken, Group MD, Eleven Sports, said: “During this unprecedented time Eleven Sports is dedicated to continuing to serve its fans with exciting and innovative LIVE content. Leading eSports events like the E Race at Home Challenge offer something new and fresh for our motorsports fans around the world, we hope everyone enjoys what should be an exciting competition.”