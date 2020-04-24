Noggin on Apple TV in 38 new markets

Noggin, Nick Jr.’s subscription service for preschoolers, is now available to customers in 38 new territories throughout Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia through Apple TV channels on the Apple TV app.

The regional launches more than double Noggin’s global footprint, following the service’s initial launch on the Apple TV app in March in over 25 territories, including the US, UK, Germany, France and multiple markets in Southeast Asia. Noggin subscribers can watch online or download long- and short-form Nick Jr. content, featuring favorites like PAW Patrol, Dora the Explorer, Shimmer and Shine, Blaze and the Monster Machines, The Wonder Pets!, and more, in over 20 languages on the Apple TV app.

Throughout the month of April, new Noggin users can enjoy a free two-month trial to the service through Apple TV channels. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share subscriptions, including free trial subscriptions, to Apple TV channels using just their Apple ID and password.

Noggin offers preschoolers educational content featuring trusted Nick Jr. characters that kids know and love — developed by curriculum experts. Noggin launched in the US in 2015 and has consistently ranked at the top of the US charts in the Family and Kids categories.