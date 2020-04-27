Atresplayer turns to annual fee to make up ad cash

In an attempt to boost subscriptions, Atresmedia’s OTT service Atresplayer Premium has launched an annual package at €29.99, allowing subscribers to save on the regular monthly fee of €2.99.

Atresmedia, operator of Antena 3 and La Sexta, among other channels, is strongly relying on its OTT service – with 147,000 subscribers – to gain new revenues in view of the sharp fall in TV advertising.

It is estimated that Spain’s largest private TV groups, Mediaset and Atresmedia, face a combined loss of at least €400 million in ad revenues following a drastic ad fall estimated at 25 per cent in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 crisis. Mediaset could lose €220 million this year and Atresmedia around €195 million in ad revenues.