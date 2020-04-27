Atresplayer turns to annual fee to make up ad cash

From David Del Valle in Madrid
April 27, 2020
In an attempt to boost subscriptions, Atresmedia’s OTT service Atresplayer Premium has launched an annual package at €29.99, allowing subscribers to save on the regular monthly fee of €2.99.

Atresmedia, operator of Antena 3 and La Sexta, among other channels, is strongly relying on its OTT service – with 147,000 subscribers – to gain new revenues in view of the sharp fall in TV advertising.

It is estimated that Spain’s largest private TV groups, Mediaset and Atresmedia, face a combined loss of at least €400 million in ad revenues following a drastic ad fall estimated at 25 per cent in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 crisis. Mediaset could lose €220 million this year and Atresmedia around €195 million in ad revenues.


