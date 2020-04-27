Canal+, beIN reach French football agreement

The French football league (LFP) has reached an agreement with pay-TV broadcasters Canal Plus and beIN Sports regarding payments for suspended football coverage amid the Covid-19 disruption to the current Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 seasons.

Canal Plus will pay €37 million of the €110 million it owes to the LFP, according to French daily L’Equipe. Whilst a similar deal is expected for beIN, it is not yet known what percentage of the €42 million contracted to them will be paid.

The LFP is planning for a resumption of the season, albeit inside empty stadiums, in mid-June – subject to the approval of the French government, with training getting underway, along with regular Covid-19 testing for players and staff, from May 11th.