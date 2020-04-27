VOD356 content deal with NBC Universal

VOD365, a provider of branded OTT TV channels via Freeview, YouView, Freesat, mobile and smart TV devices, has agreed a major content deal with NBC Universal.

Under the terms of the deal, VOD365 picks up exclusive UK VoD rights to many of NBC Universal’s globally recognised brands for the Company’s kids’ channels.

The agreement will see over 1000 episodes of NBC content spread across the pre-school channel, Ketchup and Yaaas!, which is aimed at kids aged seven plus.

Programming featured in the deal includes global NBC hits Kung Fu Panda, Pandiva, New Penguins of Madagascar, New Puss in Boots, Puss in Boots Epic Cat Battles, as well as New Shrek, Swamp Talk with Shrek and Donkey, King Julien and Woody Woodpecker.

Ketchup fans will be able to enjoy new episodes of kids’ favourites such as Postman Pat, Noddy, Curious George, Ethelbert the Tiger and Casper’s Scare School.

The agreement follows several recent content deals concluded by VOD365 for their kids channels, with content from Endemol Shine and Aardman all joining the Ketchup stable.

VOD365 Founder and CEO, Paul Coster, said: “We are extremely pleased to have concluded this deal with NBC Universal. Adding these global hits to the Yaaas! and Ketchup line-ups is a major coup for us and underlines the appeal of our innovative channels to content huge global content providers such as NBC Universal. We very much look forward to working with them.’