France: TV and SVoD consumption surges

Since the beginning of the lockdown period in France, daily individual TV viewing has surged to an average of 4 hours and 43 minutes, up from 3 hours and 28 minutes one year ago.

The 15-24 age group are consuming significantly more live television, whilst the over 50s are watching more SVoD content.

Analysing TV viewing since March 17th, a Médiamétrie study reports a 69 per cent growth in TV consumption among 15-24-year-olds to 1 hour and 48 minutes daily. More than 80 per cent of this age segment have watched TV on a weekly basis in the last few weeks, up from 70 per cent a year ago. The increase is driven by live TV and news broadcasts. News consumption alone has tripled in the past few weeks among the 15-24-year-olds, while educational programming set up by linear DTT channel France 4 has attracted 40 per cent in additional viewers.

Meanwhile, SVoD usage has surged from 36 per cent of viewers aged 15 or above to 46 per cent, finds a report from research company NPA Conseil. The SVOD usage among people aged 50 and above has doubled during the pandemic.