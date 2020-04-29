StarzPlay debuts in Japan

Starz, a Lionsgate company, has debuted its international premium streaming service StarzPlay in Japan through Apple TV channels on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, and Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices.

This comes one year after the initial launch of StarzPlay through Apple TV channels that included France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Columbia and Mexico. StarzPlay, in combination with the StarzPlay Arabia platform throughout the Middle East and Africa, is now available in 50 countries.

Over the last month, StarzPlay has seen viewership across platforms and territories increase by 77 per cent compared to the previous month. Additionally, new customer adds have been up 38 per cent.

“StarzPlay continues to gain popularity with viewers around the world,” said Superna Kalle, Starz Executive Vice President, International Digital Networks. “We look forward to delivering a curated experience for the first time in Japan through the Apple TV Channels on the Apple TV app where we feel our exclusive premium series and library of blockbuster films will resonate with viewers.”

Subscribers to StarzPlay through Apple TV channels can watch online or enjoy offline downloads of their favorite shows on the Apple TV app. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels using just their Apple ID and password.