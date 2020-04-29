ThinkAnalytics increases revenues 30%

ThinkAnalytics has revealed that its revenues increased 30 per cent year-on-year for the fiscal year ending December 31st 2019, particularly driven by strong demand in the US for the ThinkAnalytics personalised content discovery platform and ThinkInsight, its real time dashboard and big data analytics solution. Reflecting the firm’s substantial investments in the US and the expansion of its Los Angeles office, the company has added names including HBO and DirecTV to its client roster.

Looking ahead, ThinkAnalytics expects the majority of its customer base to implement ThinkInsight in 2020. ThinkInsight’s real-time dashboard and analytics help video service providers make faster and more informed business decisions about the user experience, recommendations efficacy and content upsell, to boost viewer engagement and loyalty.

The latest metrics from ThinkAnalytics’ customers show that, after going live, they see churn reductions of 5 per cent to 10 per cent; VoD viewing increasing between 25 per cent and 100 per cent; and engagement hours increasing by up to 35 per cent. This uplift is a direct result of using ThinkAnalytics’ accurate search and recommendations to give viewers fast and easy access to the massive array of the content they want to see.

The firm says its continued growth owes much to its broad content discovery and viewer insight technology, taking search and recommendations from being a nice-to-have to an essential tool in a video service provider’s marketing and business arsenal. Its expanding range of AI and machine learning algorithms and techniques, combined with editorial/human curation and unrivalled metadata enrichment capabilities, are supported by its growing team of data and information scientists. ThinkAnalytics now delivers 6 billion recommendations each day to more than 350 million users in 43 languages.

By ploughing profits back into the business’ US operations and R&D, the company sasy it has further cemented its position as the pre-eminent force in content discovery and analytics worldwide.

“With video service providers investing substantial sums in content acquisition and licensing, they need to better understand viewer engagement behavior to increase ROI and meet their overall business objectives. Because of this market maturity, we are seeing a surge in using not just our market-leading content discovery platform but also ThinkInsight to better inform them with faster decision-making about: how viewers are engaging with content; content and campaign uptake; and real-time efficacy of marketing campaigns. It is all about boosting customer engagement and loyalty through both human and algorithmic discovery combined with accurate real-time insight and the ability to adapt and change rapidly,” said Gabriel Berger, CEO, ThinkAnalytics.