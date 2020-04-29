UNDER 1 SEC LATENCY WHEN SPORTS RETURN

Verizon Digital Media tells advanced-television.tv it is confident when sports return many fans will enjoy sub one second streaming latency.

Darren Lepke, Head of Video Product Management, says: “Traditional protocols are probably not going to cut it. There’s a number of providers now dipping into the world of IPTV protocols and Web RTC… The investment in Real Time Streaming (RTS) has been underway for some time, it is more expensive in capex but for the consumer device, they are ready to go. When the sports leagues return, I think you’ll see RTS being part of the fan experience in some way.”

Lepke also tells Nick Snow of advanced-television.tv about Verizon’s new solutions for OTT channel scheduling, syndication and advertising bidding.