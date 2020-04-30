JW Player launches Live Channels

JW Player, the independent video platform, has announced the launch of Live Channels, an enhanced live streaming solution that enables digital media companies to broadcast and monetise live without delay or set-up.

The 12,000+ brands, web publishers and broadcasters that use JW Player can now deliver time-sensitive content to their viewers at broadcast-quality with minimal effort. Live Channels offers a simple workflow to reach audiences with compelling content across all devices and platforms, including web, mobile, OTT apps, and social.

“We’ve seen a 400 per cent increase in live streaming across the JW Player network over the last month as audiences seek timely news as well as content like fitness classes and religious services.” said Jeroen Wijering, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at JW Player. “But it’s more than just a temporary spike. We see significant growth in average viewing sessions and return visits for sites that stream live content, especially with news and sports, so we have built a solution to make it easy for media companies to effectively and easily add engaging live broadcasts to their sites”.

Live channels enables an event to start live streaming directly from the encoder in under 30 seconds with replays available in under a minute. Viewers who arrive late can catch up in real time. Multiple latency settings are offered, allowing live streamers to select the option that works best for their viewers – wherever they are and however they are accessing content.