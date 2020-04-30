Spain’s price war hits Orange

Orange Spain has seen its revenues fall by 2.4 per cent YoY to €1.28 billion, due to the price battle with rival operators launching promotions of covergent packages at cheap prices.

The company has announced that it will now launch low cost offers through its brands Amena, Symio and República Móvil.

The company has over 20.12 million customers as of March 31st, out of which 16.1 million are subscribed to mobile services, down 0.5 per cent year-on-year; 4 million broadband customers, down 2.8 per cent; and FTTH customers reaching 3.2 million, up 7 per cent. Pay-TV subscribers stand at 698,000, down 1 per cent.

Orange is deploying FTTH networks and covering 15 million homes, adding 900,000 homes over the last year.