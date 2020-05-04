Atresplayer Premium subs up 88%

Atresmedia’s OTT service, Atresplayer Premium, has seen its subscriber base increase by 88 per cent in the first quarter of the year, reach 235,000 customers as of the end of March.

At the end of 2019, the service had 125,000 subscribers and 147,000 by the end of February, Now the Covid-19 crisis has boosted take-up of the service significantly.

By contrast, its Mediaset-owned rival Mi Tele Plus has only grown by 5 per cent to 135,000 subscribers, mainly due to the lack of live football – its main content.