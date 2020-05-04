Rolling Stones ‘Extra Licks’ on YouTube

Legendary rock band The Rolling Stones have announced a new weekly series, titled Extra Licks, that will offer performances, featurettes and bonus footage from across their storied career.

An episode will stream globally every Sunday, for six weeks, exclusively on YouTube via the band’s official channel.

The series marks the first time any of the footage has been made available digitally, and will include performances from the 1994 Voodoo Lounge Tour and the 2016 Latin America Ole! Tour, among others.

The first episode launched on May 3rd.