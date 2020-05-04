YouTube, Facebook delete Icke

YouTube and Facebook have deleted accounts held by conspiracy theorist David Icke.

YouTube said said Icke had violated its policies on sharing information about coronavirus. The controversial figure had made unproven claims about the nature of the virus on several Internet platforms, including one that it is linked to the rollout of 5G networks.

The Google-owned video platform told the BBC: “YouTube has clear policies prohibiting any content that disputes the existence and transmission of Covid-19 as described by the WHO and the NHS. Due to continued violation of these policies we have terminated David Icke’s YouTube channel.”

Similarly, a Facebook page owned by Icke was removed for “repeatedly violating” the social media platform’s policies on harmful misinformation, the company said.