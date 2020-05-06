DAZN suspends subs fees for 4 months

Sport streaming service DAZN will not charge a subscription fee in Spain for the next four months in an attempt to keep its customers during to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The platform has been unable to broadcast any live sport over the last few weeks due to the cancellation or suspension of events such as EuroLeague, Spain’s Copa del Reyandr the English Premier League as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

In a move to maintain its subscribers, the OTT service has decided to suspend the charge of €9 a month and allow its customers to enjoy archive content on the platform for free.