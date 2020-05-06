Sky Italia continues to shrink TV offer

Sky Italia continues to reduce the number of channels it is offering, at a time of great uncertainties for the pay-TV broadcaster due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since the start of May, it has ceased distribution of 8 TV channels – TeenNick, MTV Hits and MTV Rocks (from Viacom Italia); Disney Channel, Disney Channel +1, Disney Jr and Disney Jr +1 (from Disney) and Bike Channel (owned by Italy’s Reteconomy).

The latest channel casualties come after the pay-TV broadcaster stopped distributing 7 TV channels during the second half of 2019.

The move comes at a time when Sky Italia is already suffering from the lack of live sports content and a significant drop in advertising revenues.

In addition, Sky Italia is faced with increasing competition from on-demand services, such as Netflix, Amazon, Apple TV+ and Disney+, which are progressively taking away attractive programming such as movies and TV series.