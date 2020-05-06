Sony, IMAX, DTS ‘Enhanced’ movie deal

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) along with IMAX and audio business DTS have announced what the trio describe as “a significant expansion of the IMAX Enhanced ecosystem” and which will lead to SPE releasing hundreds of new titles in the IMAX format over the next two years, including all upcoming SPE and IMAX theatrical releases.

“With at least 100 new titles coming over the next 12 months and hundreds of additional titles expected in the years to follow, IMAX Enhanced exponentially increases its SPE premium content footprint for consumers worldwide via this commitment. The IMAX Enhanced releases will be available across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific regions,” said a statement.

IMAX Enhanced will allow viewers to experience IMAX’s signature picture, sound and scale in the home, combining exclusive, IMAX digitally remastered 4K HDR content and DTS premium audio delivered through high-end consumer electronics and streaming platforms.

“We are thrilled to announce an expansion of our support of the IMAX Enhanced program with hundreds of additional titles from the legendary SPE catalog, as well as new, theatrical releases for best-in-class home entertainment. The success that SPE has enjoyed in collaborating with IMAX and DTS has inspired the decision to significantly increase our commitment and volume of content to meet the growing demand for IMAX Enhanced,” said Pete Wood, SPE’s SVP/New Digital Distribution.

“The agreement underscores SPE’s belief in the value of high-quality viewing experiences that IMAX Enhanced is able to bring to discerning consumers. Always at the forefront of delivering exceptional content to viewers, wherever they are, SPE’s investment in the IMAX Enhanced program ensures that we will continue to deliver even more of our films to audiences who now expect to experience movies at the highest technical quality– even in their own homes,” Wood added.

“The announcement represents the latest milestone for IMAX Enhanced as Sony Pictures Entertainment, IMAX and DTS continue to work hand in hand to redefine high-quality at-home entertainment,” said Patrick McClymont, EVP/CFO, IMAX Corporation. “SPE’s storied library provides our fans access to an unprecedented, ever-expanding roster of movie favorites across multiple genres. We look forward to continuing to drive momentum on all fronts by working tirelessly with our leading consumer electronics and streaming partners on delivering breakthrough technology and content experiences for consumers around the world.”

The addition of hundreds of new SPE titles delivers on growing demand for IMAX Enhanced as a premium content experience. The IMAX Enhanced content library already includes blockbuster and fan favorites such as Spider-Man: Far From Home, Jumanji: The Next Level, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Venom, Bad Boys For Life, Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Only The Brave, Men In Black: International, Zombieland: Double Tap, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, Little Women (2019), and Charlie’s Angels (2019).