My5 draws record audiences

Channel 5 has announced that its AVoD service, My5, has achieved its strongest ever week of viewing, overtaking week 4 of 2016 when Big Brother drove 65 per cnt of all streams. For the week commencing April 27th, the streaming platform was up 59 per cent week-on-week and up 184 per cent year-on-year.

Drama was the key driver of My5’s strong performance, accounting for 50 per cent of all viewing time across the week. Channel 5’s psychological thriller Blood drove 32 per cent of these streams, with series 1 and newly launched series 2 totalling 1.6 million views across the week, setting it on track to become one of My5’s most successful series to date.

In the same week, a number of Channel 5 favourites continued to perform well. Police interceptors was up +20 per cent, whilst Filthy House SOS grew +23 per cent to its strongest week to date.

This best ever week followed a strong first quarter (Jan-Mar), in which My5’s on demand viewing grew 52 per cent year-on-year, with drama a consistent draw. Penance launched in March 2020 and delivered more than 1 million views, following the success of Cold Call, which launched in late 2019 and generated 1.5 million views.

Oli Thomas, VP, Digital Lead at Channel 5, commented: “With most of the nation at home, they’re turning to streaming platforms like My5 for their daily entertainment and our investment in drama is particularly resonating with viewers. There’s a significant uptake of people binge-watching our original commissions like Blood and Penance, and with more drama series in the pipeline, such as All Creatures Great and Small, we’re continuing to establish My5 as a prime destination for drama.”

My5 is the third largest broadcaster AVoD service in the UK, with 5 million registered users.