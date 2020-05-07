Peacock on Apple devices

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new SVoD service, is to be available on Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD, when it launches in the US on July 15th, 2020.

At that time, Peacock will offer a free tier featuring more than 7,500 hours of movies, shows, and timely live and on-demand programming across news, sports, reality and late night. Peacock Premium will also be available for $4.99 per month and features more than 15,000 hours of content. Viewers may also upgrade Peacock Premium to ad-free for an additional $5.00 per month.

When it launches in July, Peacock will be fully integrated with the Apple TV app, so customers can enjoy a seamless watching experience across Apple devices and find Peacock content in the Watch Now section, add shows, movies and live sports to Up Next to ensure they never miss a thing, and use Siri to easily search for Peacock content. Customers will be able to sign up for Peacock Free or upgrade to Peacock Premium directly within the Peacock app on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Apple TV using in-app purchase.

“Our priority is to bring Peacock’s unrivaled collection of content to people across major distributors and device platforms,” stated Matt Bond, Chairman, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal. “We look forward to bringing Peacock to Apple customers when we launch around the US in July, capitalising on Apple’s incredible reach and connecting with millions of viewers across their devices.”

“Across NBCUniversal, millions of fans are consuming our content on Apple devices every day and we are thrilled to be introducing Peacock to those audiences,” said Maggie McLean Suniewick, President, Business Development and Partnerships, Peacock. “Apple will be a key launch platform for Peacock.”

In April 2020, Peacock’s early preview rolled out to eligible Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex customers at no additional cost. Peacock will also be bundled and included at no additional cost for eligible Cox Contour customers later in 2020.