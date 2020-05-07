Sky TV ‘ReWatch’ box set campaign

Starting this Friday May 8th, all customers of UK pay-TV operator Sky will be able to binge top TV box sets as part of a new ‘ReWatch’ campaign.

With people spending more time at home, Sky TV is making popular and iconic box sets such as Game of Thrones, Chernobyl, Parks & Recreation and Intelligence available to all Sky TV customers to re-watch.

‘ReWatch’ is designed to help ease boredom and offer some escapism while the country is still in lockdown. With a wide variety of content available, customers can enjoy what Sky says is the “very best” of what it has to offer, without making a single change to their subscription, with over 100 box sets and 2,000 hours of content available.

Starting with every Game of Thrones episode ever – just in time for the Public Holiday weekend – the “brilliant and binge-worthy box sets” will become available throughout May and June, as well as exclusive and on-demand content from Sky History, Sky Nature and Sky Documentaries once these channels launch later this month.

The list of available shows will also include the most watched, loved and talked-about Sky Originals such as Chernobyl, Riviera, Intelligence and Brassic, alongside classic US and UK series.

Available on Sky+, Sky Q and Sky Go, all Sky customers with a basic TV subscription will be able to access the content on demand.

‘ReWatch’ box sets include:

Available now, Sky Comedy collection including but not limited to:

30 Rock

Entourage

Girls

Park and Recreation

The Mindy Project

Sex and the City

Available now, Sky Originals collection, including but not limited to:

Sky Original Drama

Chernobyl

Delicious

Riviera

Britannia

A Discovery of Witches

Temple

Catherine the Great

Sky Original Comedy

Brassic 2

In The Long Run

Intelligence

Breeders

Hitmen

Code 404

Avenue 5

Available from May 8th: All episodes of Game of Thrones

Available from May 18th, US box sets collection. Including but not limited to: