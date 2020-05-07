Slovenia, Croatia set for 10 Gbit/s networks

Broadband solutions provider Iskratel is to provide active and passive telecommunications equipment for the construction of an ultra-fast fibre-optic (XGS-PON and GPON) broadband network in 210 municipalities as part of the CEBF (Connecting Europe Broadband Fund) financed RUNE (Rural Network) project with its partners Rune Enia in Slovenia and Rune Crow in Croatia.

As part of the three-year project, 233,000 households in 165 Slovenian municipalities and 130,000 households in 45 municipalities in Croatia will be able to access the Internet at speeds up to 10 Gbit/s. The project’s goal is to provide pervasive, high-speed connectivity for every European citizen and connect all people living in rural areas with future-orientated fibre broadband connectivity.

“The RUNE project plays an extremely important role in rural development by providing an ultra-fast fibre-optic broadband network,” suggested Matjaz Aljancic, Director of the Iskratel Broadband Business Unit. “We are delighted to be contributing to this goal in Iskratel with our state-of-the-art telecommunications equipment that is the result of our own development and production,”

Goran Zivec, Director of RUNE Enia, d. o. o., noted that the RUNE project is the first and at the moment, the only international project in the European Union connecting the territories of several Member States with an ultra-fast broadband infrastructure. “Providing an open-broadband access network to all citizens, regardless of their location, is of utmost importance for the development of rural areas. I am delighted that we, together with our partner Iskratel, will make this possible,” he added.

The news follows Iskratel’s recent partnership with Ukrtelecom and SID Bank to build a fibre-optic Internet network to more than 200 localities across Ukraine and connect rural regions of the country.