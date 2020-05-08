Bundesliga back May 16, BT to show free in UK?

Germany’s Bundesliga will resume behind closed doors on May 16th, the first European football league to restart following the coronavirus shutdown. Bayern Munich, who are four points clear at the top of the table, will play Union Berlin on May 17th.

Most teams have nine games left to play, with the final weekend of the season rescheduled for June 27th – 29th. The German Football Association says the season would resume under strict health protocols that ban fans from the stadium and require players to have regular Covid-19 testing.

A maximum of about 300 people, including players, staff, officials and media will be in the stadiums during match days. The league has been suspended since March 13th. Clubs returned to training in mid-April, with players working in groups.

Sky Deutschland will show all games it has in contract live and in full on Sky Sport Bundesliga in Germany and Austria. Sky Sport News around Europe will also give heavy coverage. BT Sports that has rights in the UK is said to be considering showing games free-to-air.

The Premier League hopes to resume mid-June.