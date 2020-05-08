Poland: Netflix, Kipa establish Emergency Relief Fund

The Polish Producers Alliance (KIPA), in cooperation with Netflix, have announced the creation of a new Film and TV Emergency Relief Fund to help the hardest hit workers in the television and cinema industry due to the productions shut down in Poland caused by the Coronavirus crisis. The fund will operate under the slogan: “Producers help the Crews”.

Netflix will donate 2.5 million zł (€0.55m) to KIPA to help launch the fund.

The grant is available to the most vulnerable crew members in the TV and film sector – professionals whose craftsmanship is crucial to the quality of production and who, often being freelancers, are unable to work due to the almost complete suspension of production. The aid will be directed to all film divisions – set designers, make-up artists, sound operators, DOPs, camera assistants, grippers, focus pullers, storyboard makers, gaffers and many more representing below-the-line professions.

The Polish Producers Alliance is the only chamber of commerce in the Polish audiovisual industry with 20 years of experience, which associates over 140 members, production companies, independent producers and regional film funds. One of the main objectives of KIPA is to represent and protect the economic interests of its members and to support sustainable development of the entire audiovisual sector.

Alicja Grawon-Jaksik, President of the Chamber said: “The funds will help us maintain emergency support we have put in place for the most fragile workers from the cultural industries. One of KIPA’ core values is solidarity, and we understand that since Netflix implements projects in Poland it feels as part of our market. Therefore for us this is a natural move that Netflix is contributing to support freelancers from TV and cinema industries in these difficult times for the media and culture at large. It’s a noble gesture.”

“We’re grateful to be able to work with KIPA to support the hardest hit crew members in the TV and film production, who are a part of the internationally admired Polish creative industry. In addition to the support we give to the crews, casts and technical partners involved in our productions, we also want to help those who most need financial assistance in the sector more broadly, especially freelancers hit by the current crisis.” added Anna Nagler – Director, Local Language Originals, CEE at Netflix.

The creation of this fund is part of an announcement Netflix made March 20th to set up a $100 million fund for creatives whose jobs have been affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has since been increased to $150 million. Most of those funds will go towards support for the hardest hit workers on Netflix’s own productions in Poland and around the world. Netflix’s donation to KIPA, as well as to other organisations around the world (US, Canada, UK, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, India, Brazil, Mexico and Colombia), is part of the $30 million of the hardship fund that will be dedicated to providing emergency relief to out-of-work crew across the broader film and television industry in the countries.