Analyst: Disney+, Netflix will add 460m subs

Global SVoD subscriptions will increase by 519 million between 2019 and 2025 to 1.161 billion – or up by 81 per cent, according to the Global SVOD Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research. The total will climb by 170 million in 2020 alone.

Five global platforms will have 640 million paying SVoD subscribers by 2025. Disney+ will be the biggest winner by adding 176 million subscribers between 2019 and 2025 to take its total to 202 million. Netflix will add 91 million subscribers; revealing growth even for the most established platform.

No foreign platforms are expected to enter China. China’s domestic players will account for 23 per cent of the global total by 2025.

“We have completely revised our forecasts for 138 countries in the wake of the Covid 19 pandemic,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “A major impact of lockdown has been a steep rise in SVOD subscriptions.”