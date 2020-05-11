Panasonic withdraws from IBC, what next?

Panasonic has withdrawn from IBC 2020. The expo is currently set to go ahead in Amsterdam this September. Panasonic, however, has said it is instead focusing on supporting its partners and customers through its online initiatives, with the launch of its own Technology Experience Zone.

“It has been a very difficult decision. As much as we look forward each year to welcoming visitors at this important industry event, we must prioritise the well-being of our staff, partners and attendees. In the meantime, we will focus on creating additional activities and work with partners and industry leaders to continuously develop new content for our Technology Experience Zone, including live streaming, webinars, video podcasts and training. We will further expand our offering and aim to provide online virtual experiences to ensure our customers can stay in touch with the latest news from Panasonic Broadcast & ProAV,” said André Meterian, Director of the Professional Video Systems Business Unit for EMEA.

So far, IBC has stuck to the line that the show goes on; last month, Michael Crimp, CEO, said : “The team and I are solely focused on developing appropriate plans for IBC2020. At the moment, we remain committed to delivering a successful IBC2020 this September at the RAI Amsterdam. That is our objective, provided we can deliver, first and foremost, a safe environment for everyone, and second, an audience which will deliver the level of engagement you, our exhibitors, expect from IBC.”

However, it seems certain if the show does go ahead it will be in truncated form. IBC insiders say a further announcement is likely this week.