StarHub, Vubiquity TVoD deal

Premium content services and media technology solutions provider Vubiquity, part of the Amdocs Media division, has completed the provisioning of premium entertainment content from all major Hollywood studios to Singaporean quad-play operator StarHub’s transaction-based TV on demand (TVoD) service.

As part of the engagement between the two companies, Vubiquity is providing StarHub with a wide array of content services, spanning content licensing, royalty reconciliation, processing, localisation, marketing and delivery of TVoD movies. With Vubiquity onboard, StarHub can now offer customers even more quality entertainment – from the latest titles from five major Hollywood studios to Vubiquity’s library of pay-per-view movies.

“We set out to deliver top-class entertainment at best value to our customers in our #HelloChange journey,” advised Yann Courqueux, Vice President of Home Product, StarHub. “There is a strong demand for quality programmes in the Singapore market, and we are always working towards meeting the demand and being the choice service provider. With more people staying at home due to Covid-19, our partnership with Vubiquity is pertinent and also timely. While staying at home, our customers can now enjoy an elevated entertainment experience with thousands of premium movies, from major blockbusters to smaller independent films, as well as television series and digital-first network assets from more than 100 media brands.”

“We are pleased to partner with a leader like StarHub as they continue to innovate and provide their customers with new and compelling entertainment experiences,” added Darcy Antonellis, Division President of Amdocs Media. We are committed to continued technology innovation and development in support of StarHub and the Asia media and entertainment market. The increasing consumer demand for media is driving service providers to re-imagine their offerings and we are committed to helping them deliver amazing experiences to their customers.”