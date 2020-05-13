Lockdown gives iPlayer record numbers

These unprecedented times have seen the vast majority of Brits spending much more time at home than usual, and with more time on their hands, viewers are turning to BBC iPlayer in record-breaking numbers.
The BBC reports that:
“This has been a unique period in our history and I’m pleased that BBC iPlayer has been able to make such a positive contribution to what so many people are watching,” declared Controller of BBC iPlayer Dan McGolpin. “It’s delivered the latest news whenever we want it, it’s been there for children and grown-ups who need to learn something new and it’s provided a place to escape, whatever the mood. From Bitesize Daily to Race Across the World, from Normal People to Killing Eve, people are finding more to watch on BBC iPlayer than ever before.”
Initially, growth was driven by people coming to BBC iPlayer for news, particularly the lockdown announcement itself, where the Prime Minister’s address received 900,000 requests. There was also a big increase in requests for children’s shows, including Bing, Hey Duggee and Numberblocks in this initial period. As the lockdown period has gone on, demand for drama and comedy programmes has grown strongly. The new series of Our Girl has also done well, and the escapism of travel entertainment series Race Across the World has proved popular with viewers too.
Viewers flocked to comedies such as Gavin And Stacey and Mrs Brown’s Boys during lockdown, and the conclusion of This Country has been the most popular comedy programme. People have also been turning to classic BBC box sets on iPlayer during these times, with series such as Waterloo Road, Spooks, Doctor Who and Call the Midwife all performing very well.
Younger viewers have also been able to turn to iPlayer for educational programmes. Requests for Bitesize Daily grew more than tenfold from the day that it launched.
The most popular episodes since lockdown are:
|Rank
|Series
|Episode
|Requests
|1
|Killing Eve – Series 3
|Episode 1 – Slowly Slowly Catchy Monkey
|5.17m
|2
|Killing Eve – Series 3
|Episode 2 – Management Sucks
|3.69m
|3
|The Nest
|Episode 1
|3.63m
|4
|Killing Eve – Series 3
|Episode 3 – Meetings Have Biscuits
|3.26m
|5
|Normal People
|Episode 1
|3.13m
|6
|Normal People
|Episode 2
|2.86m
|7
|The Nest
|Episode 2
|2.85m
|8
|Normal People
|Episode 3
|2.63m
|9
|Normal People
|Episode 5
|2.55m
|10
|The Nest
|Episode 3
|2.53m
The most popular episodes per series since lockdown have been:
|Rank
|Programme
|Episode
|Requests
|1
|Killing Eve – Series 3
|Episode 1 – Slowly Slowly Catchy Monkey
|5.17m
|2
|The Nest
|Episode 1
|3.63m
|3
|Normal People
|Episode 1
|3.13m
|4
|Our Girl – Series 4
|Episode 1
|1.91m
|5
|EastEnders
|23/03/2020
|1.59m
|6
|Race Across the World – Series 2
|Episode 1
|1.50m
|7
|This Country – Series 3
|Episode 6 – Harvest
|1.38m
|8
|Killing Eve – Series 1
|Episode 1 – Nice Face
|1.23m
|9
|Prime Ministerial Statement
|A Statement from the Prime Minister
|1.10m
|10
|BBC News Special
|10/05/20
|1.10m
The most popular episodes in Q1 were:
|Rank
|Programme
|Episode
|Requests
|1
|Dracula
|Episode 1 – The Rules of the Beast
|3.26m
|2
|The Split – Series 2
|Episode 6
|2.96m
|3
|The Split – Series 2
|Episode 1
|2.93m
|4
|The Split – Series 2
|Episode 5
|2.90m
|5
|The Split – Series 2
|Episode 4
|2.84m
|6
|The Split – Series 2
|Episode 3
|2.72m
|7
|Dracula
|Episode 2 – Blood Vessel
|2.59m
|8
|Silent Witness – Series 23
|Episode 1 – Deadhead, Part 1
|2.53m
|9
|The Split – Series 2
|Episode 2
|2.47m
|10
|Dracula
|Episode 2 – The Dark Compass
|2.23m
The most popular episodes per series in Q1 were:
|Rank
|Programme
|Episode
|Requests
|1
|Dracula
|Episode 1 – The Rules of the Beast
|3.26m
|2
|The Split – Series 2
|Episode 6
|2.96m
|3
|Silent Witness – Series 23
|Episode 1 – Deadhead, Part 1
|2.53m
|4
|Top Gear – Series 28
|Episode 1
|2.20m
|5
|Call the Midwife – Series 9
|Episode 1
|2.10m
|6
|Doctor Who – Series 12
|Episode 1 – Spyfall, Part 1
|2.04m
|7
|This Country – Series 3
|Episode 1 – A Letter from Slugs
|2.02m
|8
|EastEnders
|01/01/2020
|1.97m
|9
|The Trial of Christine Keeler
|Episode 1
|1.94m
|10
|Noughts + Crosses
|Episode 1
|1.80m
