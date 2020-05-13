Vodafone Spain extends 5G to six more cities

Vodafone Spain continues deploying 5G throughout Spain with the addition of six more cities to a total of 21 Spanish municipalities.

The six new added cities are Benidorm, Badajoz, Alicante, Murcia, Palma de Mallorca and Valladolid to be added to the existing Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Seville, Málaga, Zaragoza, Bilbao, Vitoria, San Sebastián, Coruña, Vigo, Gijón, Pamplona, Logroño and Santander.

In this second phase the 5G coverage reaches 50 per cent of city populations working on all frequencies including the 700 MHz band currently used by DTT channels.

Vodafone continues its 5G expansion despite the delay in the awarding of 5G licences as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The 5G auction could now be delayed end of the year.